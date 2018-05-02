The Run for the 43rd: Sylvester Edwards

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Seven candidates are vying for your vote in the race for Indiana House of Representatives. News 10's Heather Good met with the candidates to help you prepare for election day.

This Campaign 2018: The Run for the 43rd segment is with Democrat Sylvester Edwards.

After he was encouraged to run by leaders in the Indiana Democrat Black Caucus, Sylvester "Coach" Edwards stepped down as president of the Terre Haute NAACP to pursue the 43rd district seat.

Edwards has been vocal about his desire to help children. He says there is at least one idea he does not like regarding school safety.

Edwards says, "I want to make sure that teachers do not have guns because first responders can come in and get the wrong idea."

Edwards acknowledges the opioid epidemic and its impact on children and families. He says Hoosiers are over-medicated and he would like to see more patients using natural remedies instead of prescription pills.

On the economy, Edwards says Terre Haute can lead the way in solar power energy.

Edwards says, "I want Terre Haute to be unique and different from anywhere else. I'm talking about green energy. We can be the first in the nation to have solar power. We have the infrastructure. We have the willing population that want to work with good jobs. We can go ahead with the factories that are already there as far as empty buildings. We have the four universities and we have our three high schools. With technology, we can do it all here in Terre Haute and be the first in the nation to be an all solar city."

