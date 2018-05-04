The Run for the 43rd: Norm Loudermilk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Seven candidates are vying for your vote in the race for Indiana House of Representatives. News 10's Heather Good met with the candidates to help you prepare for election day.

This Campaign 2018: The Run for the 43rd segment is with Democrat Norm Loudermilk.

He served several years as a Terre Haute city council member, worked as a police officer and is currently an assistant fire chief and arson investigator. Now Loudermilk says he wants to use his experience in a new job representing the 43rd district.

Loudermilk says the children come first and more must be done to get money for school safety. He says he is "absolutely against" arming teachers.

Loudermilk says, "If we were to run into the school, or if the police officers were, and they saw someone running toward them with a gun, I don't know that that's a good idea and that person running toward them could be a teacher."

Loudermilk says he's seen a "huge increase" in opioid overdoses in his work with the fire department. He wants more treatment facilities and training for first responders in administering the overdose reversing drug naloxone. Loudermilk also says laws may need enacted to hold drug prescribers accountable.

On the topic of jobs, Loudermilk says he will use the same approach he did as a city council member to support local business.

Loudermilk says, "The first thing is we're going to have to work with the chamber of commerce but those people that have always been diametrically opposed like the chamber of commerce and some of our trade unions have to realize we've got to work together. This can't be a partisan issue."

He says bi-partisanship is key to ensuring the district is not forgotten.

