The Run for the 43rd: Isaac Deal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Seven candidates are vying for your vote in the race for Indiana House of Representatives. News 10's Heather Good met with the candidates to help you prepare for Election Day.







This Campaign 2018: The Run for the 43rd segment is with Republican Isaac Deal.

Deal is hoping to be the youngest ever elected to the Indiana House of Representatives. The 21-year-old says he has a passion for politics. He is studying Political Science at Indiana State University.

Working with the Vigo County Veterans Treatment Court, Deal says he has witnessed how the opioid epidemic is impacting Hoosiers.

Deal says, "The Veterans Treatment Court, they have a really excellent process that they help these veterans through their issues to get rid of that drug problem and I think that it would be excellent. Vigo county right now is a model for that and we can extend that, not just for veterans, but for everyone."

On the topic of school safety, Deal says he wants to ensure police are responsible for protecting the public. He also says teachers may be part of efforts to protect kids.

"I don't feel that we should ever arm somebody but I believe that if a teacher chooses to use their rights to bear arms in a safe way then that should not be barred."

If elected, Deal says he will act as a liaison to lure new business to the region.

