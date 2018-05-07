The Run for the 43rd: Chad Overton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Seven candidates are vying for your vote in the race for Indiana House of Representatives. News 10's Heather Good met with the candidates to help you prepare for election day.

This Campaign 2018: The Run for the 43rd segment is with Democrat Chad Overton.

He says he knows business. He has run his own for two decades. Now, Overton says he can use that experience as the next 43rd district representative.

Overton says, "I've always worked, not only for my paycheck, but I've created hundreds of other paychecks so I think the experience in knowing firsthand how to handle economic growth and economic development obviously plays a huge role in this."

On the topic of school safety, Overton says he wants to immediately increase the amount of money going to schools so they can take steps to increase security.

He adds he is not in favor of arming teachers.

Overton says, "I'm not really for that. I think teachers go to college to teach and sometimes it seems that we even take that responsibility away from them, making them teach a standardized test which is a whole other issue but to me it makes no sense to arm a teacher. I don't understand that at all. I mean, do the next thing we want them to do is go to the parking lot and do the asphalt during the summer, too?"

On the topic of opioids and the drug epidemic, Overton says he is a foster parent and has witnessed the impact the crisis is having on children. He says work should be done to prevent addiction and he wants to hold manufacturers accountable.

