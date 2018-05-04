The Run for the 43rd: Darrell Felling

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Seven candidates are vying for your vote in the race for Indiana House of Representatives. News 10's Heather Good met with the candidates to help you prepare for election day.

This Campaign 2018: The Run for the 43rd segment is with Republican Darrell "Eddie" Felling.

He took the job as Terre Haute city attorney in 2015. Now, Felling says he can affect real change at the statehouse.

Felling calls himself a moderate republican and claims he'll be able to use the GOP super-majority to the advantage of the 43rd district.

Talking school safety, Felling says more will have to be done to re-allocate funding to beef up security. He says he'd like to see more trained officers in schools and there are better options than arming teachers.

Felling says, "I am extremely leery about getting a firearm in a classroom to any teacher but we have to continue to look at all the options that are there and the key is training without using a firearm at this point is going to be key moving forward."

Felling says he has already joined in the fight against drugs filing as lawsuit, as city attorney, against opioid manufacturers and distributors. Next, He says he would like to establish state facilities to set the standard for mental health care.

On the economy, Felling says his top priority is creating jobs. He says Vigo county already has transportation infrastructure with railroads and highways which can be used to entice new industry.

Felling says, "Our airport is wonderful out on the east side of town and you know who is filling the gaps when the box stores leave, that's the e-commerce district."

While an example of this would be a company like Amazon, Felling says he wants to facilitate small businesses, too.

