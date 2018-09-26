WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Helping meet the needs of those who are struggling since 1994.

The Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute serves nearly 3,000 families a year. A ministry that providing food and care. Sister Joseph Fillenwarth explains it as, “It’s a nice community pantry.”

The food pantry provides all sorts of food options for those who stop by. However, they do have a wish-list for donations. That’s peanut butter and jelly, cereal, bars of soap, and toilet paper. Sister Joseph said, it’s the reactions that make the hard work, worth it. “People will stop and they will just tug at you and say thank you, I don’t know what we would do without you.”

Dependent on the communities help, the Sisters are looking for donations. “It’s a choice. We don’t just hand them a basket of food. They go through from counter to counter, it gives them a sense of dignity and respect,” said Sister Joseph Fillenwarth.

It’s the love, peace and justice for the community that’s just as important as providing food to families each week. Sister Joseph Fillenwarth said, “We’re all volunteers here. The money given is used for our food and our utilities,” she added, “It’s very rewarding to all of us.”

If you would like to learn more about the Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute you can go to their website: https://spsmw.org/about/how-we-serve/social-services/west-terre-haute-indiana/

The pantry is located at 701 West National Avenue.

You can call (812) 535-2544 for more information on volunteering and donating.

The pantry is open every Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.