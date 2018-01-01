The Macy's Terre Haute location is in the closing process, that will change your shopping options at the local store

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the Macy's closure in Terre Haute.

Recently, we told you that the Macy's location at Honey Creek Mall will close in March.

On Friday, we saw people with liquidation signs.

News 10 reached out to Macy's corporate office.

They told us the liquidation process is in fact underway.

It's handled by a third party.

That means the Terre Haute store no longer participates in Macy's advertised sales and will not honor Macy's coupons or gift cards.

Now, if you snagged a Macy's gift card for Christmas, you can still spend it on their website.