The Latest: Sheriff: 3 dead, including gunman, in shooting

(Photo: Associated Press)

Sheriff Mike Williams said Sunday evening he believed the shooter is 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore.

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 9:42 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville sheriff says three people were killed, including the gunman, during a mass shooting at a video game tournament at a north Florida mall.

Sheriff Mike Williams said Sunday evening he believed the shooter is 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore. He said the FBI was searching the man's home as part of the investigation.

Williams said nine other people were wounded by gunfire and are in stable condition and two others were hurt while fleeing the shots. He says the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

William said Katz committed the shooting with a single handgun. He said Katz was in Jacksonville for the "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament. The games maker, EA Sports, lists a David Katz as a 2017 championship winner.

