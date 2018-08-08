The Illinois State Fair starts on Thursday, here's the schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - It's time to celebrate in the Land of Lincoln.
The Illinois State Fair kicks off on Thursday in Springfield.
The 11-day event is jam-packed with food, rides, and loads of entertainment.
The fair includes Edgar County's very own Brett Eldredge.
He takes the stage on August 17th.
The fair runs through the 19th.
To see the full schedule, click here.
