CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois teacher is hoping to educate more people about the devastating impact of heroin addiction.

The Casey-Westfield School District is hosting a special showing of a documentary called "The Heroin Project."



The movie was produced in Illinois and shares the stories of three Illinois teens and their families.

5th grade teacher Nancy Totten says it shows how heroin can break families and rock communities.

"We know that we have an epidemic here in the United States and that we need to make sure that we can see if we can save some lives by showing this documentary."

"The Heroin Project" presentation is this Monday, February 5th at Casey-Westfield High School in the Arts Hall building. It begins at 6:30pm local time. Everyone is welcome and it is free to attend.

There will be a question and answer session following the screening with a panel of local law enforcement and health experts.