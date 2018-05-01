The City of Terre Haute will have a city-wide cleanup on May 5

The City of Terre Haute in conjunction with Keep Terre Haute Beautiful and Republic Services, will have a city-wide cleanup on May 5, 2018. The City of Terre Haute organizes these cleanups in the Spring and Fall of each year.

Please volunteer for the cleanup and help make your neighborhood and city look their very best! On May 5th, we will meet in the back parking lot of the Terre Haute Police Department, 105 S. 13th St. at 8:00 a.m. Volunteers will be given a route map, gloves, bags, and snacks. The cleanup will run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and include several targeted areas in the city. Businesses, churches, schools and other organizations are encouraged to bring a group of people to help.

Once again, several open top dumpsters will be placed in targeted areas throughout the city. The dumpster locations will be:

City Hall, 17 Harding Ave.

Police Department, 105 S. 13th

Maple Av. Nature Park, 500 Maple Ave.

TH Street Department, 1329 Deming

Rose Park, 1515 Locust

1304 S. 6th Street (Farrington Grove Area)

Note: Hazardous waste, including but not limited to refrigeration units, chemicals, tires and batteries, will not be taken.

The City reminds all citizens to be good stewards of the environment by cleaning up around your own property, street and alley. If you would like to volunteer or have any other questions about the May 5th citywide cleanup you can contact the Mayor’s office at 244-2303.