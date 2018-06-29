Clear

'That was probably the largest single use that we had' Drones play significant role in missing teen search

Not even six months into operation, the drones have already been used in some hefty investigations.

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 10:51 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In just a few clicks, Jeff Fox can show you a different point of view.

Scroll for more content...

"What may take five, six or seven officers in the manpower, we can search an area maybe in five minutes," said Fox.

Fox is the Major of Operations for the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Last Fall, News 10 brought you the story of the sheriff's office looking to bring drones to the department.

Fox said the plan was to train and educate pilots, as well as apply to be an FAA Certified provider. In April, Fox said pilots completed training and the drones officially went live.

Not even six months into operation, the drones have already been used in some hefty investigations. Most recently, when a 13-year-old went missing in the county.

LINK | "HE WAS SCARED...HE'S A YOUNG BOY." CREWS LOCATE MISSING 13-YEAR-OLD AUSTIN LAWHORN

"It's not so much being able to take them and find something," Fox said, "It's a lot of the times, using it to eliminate area."

Fox said that's one of the ways the drones played a part in the search for Austin Lawhorn on Monday.

"That was probably the largest single use that we had," Fox said.

Fox told News 10 all three of the sheriff's office drones were used in the search. They took about 24 flights and were in the air for close to six hours.

While Fox said the drones did a great job of eliminating search areas, he says there's still room to improve on positioning the devices.

"We have limitations of the aircraft so we have to move accordingly," said Fox, "Every time you have to bring an aircraft down and move, and then relaunch it, that takes up time."

Fox said it's part of the learning curve, and with that, they'll continue to train and use every opportunity to get better. In the meantime, he wants the public to know the devices are not meant to intrude on their privacy.

"We're not using these to invade their privacy or to violate their civil rights," Fox said, "It's just a tool in the toolbox for law enforcement, public safety, police, fire, and EMS and we can do that and do that respectfully to privacy concerns."

 While an aspect of the drones is to help public safety, Fox said there's still so much the drones are capable of and they're looking forward to showing that off in the future.

"We still have a lot of good uses for still photography, surveying areas, crash investigation, and hazardous materials, fire use," he said, "and we are still developing that and we want to make that available."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A round of dangerous heat is settling in for the weekend.

Image

Rex win two.

Image

Small Park Improvements

Image

Vigo County Fair Queen crowned

Image

Cook Road Bridge is now open

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Clay County Laser Tag tournament

Image

A duck tagging party

Image

Families Belong Together Protest planned for Terre Haute

Image

Lightning Strike in Florida

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program