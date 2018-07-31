Texas Roadhouse donates a portion of Monday sales to help support fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you stopped by Texas Roadhouse on Monday, you were also supporting a good cause.

The restaurant held a fundraiser for Taylor Mason.

Mason has AML or Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Soon, she will be going through chemo treatments and a stem cell transplant.

If you presented a flier when buying your food, Texas Roadhouse donated 10 percent of the total.

The donated money will be used to pay for her medical and travel expenses.