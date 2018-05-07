WTHI Live Stream

Home
Clear
Test video
Posted By: Scottt Arnold
Test video
A pleasant night and a great Tuesday.
"Dear Dad, I love you and I miss you so much." fallen officer's five-year-old son shares message to his dad
Name released of suspect in shooting of Officer Pitts
Remembering Robert "Paulie" Olson
Court documents reveal more information on Lakrista Julian's connection to officer shooting
Police release additional information on 18th Street homicide that led to the death of an officer
THPD Chief Plasse shares words following Officer Pitts' death
ISP officer involved in Saturday night crash, due to brake issue
Retired long-time Vigo County Deputy passes away
Maps of Officer Pitts' procession route to Sullivan
"People are engaging law enforcement and we are losing our lives.." Police officer killed at Garden Quarter Apartments
Vance Edmondson steps down at Clay City
Monday Late Forecast
Mosquito Dangers
Vigo County Deputy passes away
Vigo County School Corporation meeting
Honoring Officer Rob Pitts
May 7th Rick's Rallies
Romero Harris healthy for Sycamores
A duck with a new foot
Officer Rob Pitts' son has a message for his dad
Father and son show support to THPD and family of Officer Pitts
The Run for the 43rd: Tonya Pfaff
Dance Dance Revolution: City Council to consider changes to dance permit ordinance
The Run for the 43rd: Norm Loudermilk
The Run for the 43rd: Darrell Felling
The Run for the 43rd: Chad Overton
The Run for the 43rd: Sylvester Edwards
The Run for the 43rd: Isaac Deal
Health officials offer free help to quit smoking
GOP Senate candidates throw verbal punches at final debate