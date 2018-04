TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Progress continues at an up-and-coming drive-in movie theater...and now it has a name!

It is called the "Moon Lite Drive-In Theater."

The outdoor theater is located near Lafayette and Park Avenues in north Terre Haute.

If all goes as planned, the owners hope to be up and running this summer.

You can find them on Facebook right here.