Terre Haute's new drive-in movie theater one step closer to opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new drive-in movie theater in Terre Haute is one step closer to being ready.
On Wednesday, a post on the Moon Lite Drive-in Theater Facebook page announced they've received a foundation release from the State of Indiana.
That release was needed before they could begin construction.
Now that they have the release, they plan to start building on Monday.
The outdoor theater is located near Lafayette and Park Avenues.
On their Facebook page, representatives say it will be a couple of months before the theater can open.
