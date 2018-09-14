Clear

Terre Haute's Oktoberfest kicks off at new location

Organizers say Oktoberfest is important to the Terre Haute community and they say moving the venue to the Meadows Shopping Center benefits all parts of the festival.

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 11:11 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's annual Oktoberfest celebration is underway.

This year the event is being held in a new location. Organizers say Oktoberfest is important to the Terre Haute community and they say moving the venue to the Meadows Shopping Center benefits all parts of the festival.

"We meet everybody we dance we have a good time until the wee hours of the morning when it's time to come home," event-goer Terry Hamilton says.

Oktoberfest attendees like Hamilton say they look forward to the German culture celebration every year. This is the first year the event is being held in front of the Meadows Shopping Center. Organizers say this location is more spacious than the event's old one on Wabash.

"This is awesome. Being able to park. We have the parking. We've got a much bigger tent. The weather is cooperating. We're thrilled to death. The meadows people have been very very generous to us and helped us out" one of the event's organizers Connie Gualano says.

Organizers say the event is a good place to educate area residents about German culture.

"We do have first generation German folks here that started the club. We have family members here and not only that it's to celebrate fall." Gualano says.

Volunteers say they work almost year 'round organizing Oktoberfest. They say all the work is worth it watching event-goers enjoy the German food and music.

"Have a beer and listen to the music and everybody's here, friends, family neighbors, and it's good for the economy, especially the economy," Hamilton says.

If you couldn't make it out to Oktoberfest Friday you're in luck. The event continues Saturday from 11 am to 11 pm.

