TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A wall in Terre Haute is starting to take on a new look.

Crews have been painting a mural at the new Vigo County Historical Center in downtown Terre Haute.

It's on Wabash Avenue next to Square Donuts.

The mural celebrates Vigo County's ties to the iconic glass Coca-Cola bottle.

The goal is to have the new museum open by the end of the year.