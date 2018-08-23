Clear

Terre Haute's 105th Annual Meeting tonight

Terre Haute's Chamber of Commerce is putting a spotlight on local business Thursday at their 105th Annual Meeting.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 8:59 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

From large industry to small business, the Chamber calls the night the best networking event of the year. They're expecting around 700 people. Senator Joe Donnelly and several state lawmakers will be there.

This is the first year the event is hosted at the 181st Intelligence Wing in Terre Haute, due to construction at the Hulman Center.
“They're such an intrical part of our community but in some respects, people don't know that they're out there,” David Haynes, President of the Chamber.

Those attending Thursday’s Annual Meeting will get an inside look at the Terre Haute base and the role they play in national defense.

There will be awards to honor outstanding businesses and business leaders. There will also be a silent auction to raise money for the Chamber to host events throughout the year.

The event runs from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by 12 p.m. EST here.

