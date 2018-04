TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a deadly stabbing case.

A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death received the maximum sentence.

On Friday, a Vigo County judge sentenced Jomanda Gee to 16-years behind bars.

That's the maximum sentence under a guilty plea of voluntary manslaughter.

Police say Gee admitted to stabbing her boyfriend Corey Pryor.

It happened near 4th and Oak Streets in Terre Haute in September of 2014.