Terre Haute woman hit with $6,800 sewage bill; her battle for answers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman says her sewage bill is $6,800 this month. Kathy Morrison says she typically pays $48 for each of her rental properties. Morrison owns 24 rentals in the city.



It turns out one rental home on 4th Street was racking up quite the bill.

An underground pipe burst at this property. The sewer company told Morrison dramatic changes in the weather caused it.

Morrison says she didn't notice the yard flooded when she visited. She says the tenant didn't let her know either.

So when she received a $3,300 water bill and $6,800 sewage bill, she was shocked.

“Even my agent said, “This is crazy. I’ve never heard this before.’ He's with Farm Bureau. So this is something that needs to be addressed because it's not just going to happen to me,” said Morrison.

Morrison appealed the water bill which worked. She's currently is paying a fraction of it.

Morrison says when she first called the sewage billing center to explain the emergency, they told her she is required to pay the full amount.

News 10 reached out to the city's sewage company. Mayor Duke Bennett says they will adjust a customer's sewage bill, once the water company does so. Sewage billing is delayed, so the adjustments can be delayed as well.

Bennett says the city's office is looking into Morrison's case to make the right changes.