Terre Haute woman facing drug charges after traffic stop

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – One person is arrested after a traffic stop in Vigo County.
Indiana State Police say it happened Saturday night after 10 on U.S. 41 in Terre Haute near Cherry Street.
An ISP Trooper says he stopped a car for improper headlights. That’s when he says he noticed those riding in the car were nervous. Because of this, the Trooper requested help from K-9 Officer Czar.
ISP says Czar got a positive alert on the car, leading to a search of the vehicle. Police say a few grams of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, multiple syringes, controlled substance pills, and assorted drug paraphernalia were found.
ISP says the car’s driver, 45-year-old Stephani Presnell of Terre Haute was taken to the Vigo County Jail.
They say she faces preliminary charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, Unlawful Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.
