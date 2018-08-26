Clear

Terre Haute woman facing drug charges after traffic stop

Stephani Presnell Mugshot, Vigo County Jail Photo

One person is arrested after a traffic stop in Vigo County.

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 11:02 AM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 12:05 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – One person is arrested after a traffic stop in Vigo County.

Indiana State Police say it happened Saturday night after 10 on U.S. 41 in Terre Haute near Cherry Street.

An ISP Trooper says he stopped a car for improper headlights. That’s when he says he noticed those riding in the car were nervous. Because of this, the Trooper requested help from K-9 Officer Czar.

ISP says Czar got a positive alert on the car, leading to a search of the vehicle. Police say a few grams of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, multiple syringes, controlled substance pills, and assorted drug paraphernalia were found.

ISP says the car’s driver, 45-year-old Stephani Presnell of Terre Haute was taken to the Vigo County Jail.

They say she faces preliminary charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, Unlawful Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Summer heat returns!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out