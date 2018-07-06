Terre Haute woman booked on arson charges for Monday morning truck fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman is behind bars after investigators say she set fire to a pickup truck.

Scroll for more content...

Brianna Henson-Isles is facing charges of arson and burglary of a dwelling.

The arson investigation stems from a truck fire that happened early Monday morning at 714 South 19th Street in Terre Haute.

Hensen-Isles is currently in the Vigo County Jail.