Terre Haute woman booked on arson charges for Monday morning truck fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman is behind bars after investigators say she set fire to a pickup truck.
Brianna Henson-Isles is facing charges of arson and burglary of a dwelling.
The arson investigation stems from a truck fire that happened early Monday morning at 714 South 19th Street in Terre Haute.
Hensen-Isles is currently in the Vigo County Jail.
