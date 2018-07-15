Terre Haute teen sentenced for shooting gas station clerk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An 18-year-old is heading to prison after he admitted to shooting a gas station clerk during an armed robbery.
A judge sentenced Dilon Blaine to five-years in prison followed by five-years on work release and another five-years on probation.
The charges stem from a string of robberies and car break-ins dating back to May of last year.
The clerk that was shot worked at the Jiffy Mini-Mart at 25th and 8th Avenue.
In her statement, the clerk told the judge she'll never be the same person after the shooting.
Blaine pleaded guilty to his charges and apologized to the victim and his family.
