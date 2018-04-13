Terre Haute students prepare for international competition in California

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A handful of students at Terre Haute South High School have their eyes on one prize.

They're competing against schools all around the world with fuel-efficient cars.

They call themselves the Super Mileage Club.

Maverick Magill knows a lesson or two about hard work.

"It's amazing to see what can come from just a drawing on a computer or a drawing on a piece of paper,” said Magill.

"Both these cars started from nothing so we've built them completely from the ground up," said Magill.

About 10 students at Terre Haute South are the brains behind the operation. From crafting the engine to tightening a screw, every move matters.

That's because teams can only race after passing a rigorous safety inspection.

"There's a whole lot more than what it looks to be. There's a lot of computer design that goes into it to see the aerodynamics of the car,” said Magill.

Magil will quickly tell you it's tough work. But even more difficult is fitting inside the car!

Despite the tight quarters, this senior is ready to hit the tracks next weekend to compete against some of brightest in the world at Shell's Eco-marathon competition in California.

"400 to 600 miles to the gallon with this car, which is great compared to my 10 mile per gallon truck right there,” said Magill.

He would love to take the top prize. But his real idea of first place is building a legacy with his team.

Today they're shipping their two cars to California where the international competition is held.

Next weekend is when the race starts.

We will keep you updated on how they place.