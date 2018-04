TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute street is closed for emergency repairs.

Locust Street from 14th to 14th and a Half Street is now closed.

Previously, News 10 took calls from viewers over concerns the road was caving in.

We learned the closure was so crews could do emergency sewer repairs.

It is set to reopen by May 4th.