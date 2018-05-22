Clear
Terre Haute senior named to Governor's STEM Team

A Terre Haute South senior was recognized Monday for his educational achievement. Students gathered for a school wide assembly to honor John Dalloul.

Posted: May. 21, 2018 9:28 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2018 10:28 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute South senior was recognized Monday for his educational achievement. Students gathered for a school wide assembly to honor John Dalloul.

Dalloul was just named to Governor Eric Holcomb's STEM Team. He was selected by a panel for his work in the field of science.

Dalloul says he is honored to receive the award and explains it took a lot of work, including research at Indiana State University, to earn the distinction.

"We used fruit flies to study heart development and so all summer I went, worked there from nine to five, sometimes later. During the school year I would go after school and that continued even till today."

Dalloul joins a six others from South who made the team since 2008.

Governor Holcomb and Superintendent of Public Instruction, Dr. Jennifer McCormick will present dalloul with his award in Indianapolis next week. He'll get a $1,000 college scholarship, too.

