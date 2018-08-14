Terre Haute restaurant honored for its wine list

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute restaurant is being honored for its wine list.

J. Ford's Black Angus is being named a 'Wine Spectator Award of Excellence Restaurant' for the 5th year.

Wine Spectator is a worldwide magazine.

It awards restaurants based on a series of strict criteria, including wine storage, the types of wine offered, and how it pairs with the menu.

Only 32 restaurants in Indiana were honored.