Terre Haute prepares for city wide clean up event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Debris clutters many local neighborhoods. Garold Pennell is just one of many Terre Haute residents who cleans up the loose trash.

"Wind blows it and it gets scattered from the alley to 11th street to 4th avenue and we're constantly picking it up and it just gets bad enough it makes you kind of sick most of the time," said Pennell.

That’s why Republic trash services set up six large dumpsters at city hall and the police department preparing for Cleanup Terre Haute.

The city and Keep Terre Haute Beautiful have organized the event. It will begin on Saturday morning at eight AM at the Terre Haute Police Department. Anyone wanting to help can join and everything will be provided.

"And we'll hand out maps, gloves and trash bags to the citizens that would like to come out and join. Just pick up loose trash, debris, anything that needs to be thrown away,” said Jamie Hughes of Terre Haute Code Enforcement.

Cleaning up the area can't be all done in one day, it requires lasting effort. For now Pennell is just happy to see the community help out in this cause.

"I hope they will get it cleaned up. And if people actually pick up what they throw out, it would be a cleaner Terre Haute."

The cleanup efforts will be between Maple Avenue and Ohio Street. That will also stretch from First St. over to twenty-fifth.

This event doesn't involve disposing of TVs. There will be another date for that October second.