Clear

Terre Haute prepares for city wide clean up event

The city and Keep Terre Haute Beautiful have organized the event. It will begin on Saturday morning at eight AM at the Terre Haute Police Department. Anyone wanting to help can join and everything will be provided.

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 7:45 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Debris clutters many local neighborhoods. Garold Pennell is just one of many Terre Haute residents who cleans up the loose trash.

"Wind blows it and it gets scattered from the alley to 11th street to 4th avenue and we're constantly picking it up and it just gets bad enough it makes you kind of sick most of the time," said Pennell.

That’s why Republic trash services set up six large dumpsters at city hall and the police department preparing for Cleanup Terre Haute.

The city and Keep Terre Haute Beautiful have organized the event. It will begin on Saturday morning at eight AM at the Terre Haute Police Department. Anyone wanting to help can join and everything will be provided.

"And we'll hand out maps, gloves and trash bags to the citizens that would like to come out and join. Just pick up loose trash, debris, anything that needs to be thrown away,” said Jamie Hughes of Terre Haute Code Enforcement.

Cleaning up the area can't be all done in one day, it requires lasting effort. For now Pennell is just happy to see the community help out in this cause.

"I hope they will get it cleaned up. And if people actually pick up what they throw out, it would be a cleaner Terre Haute."

The cleanup efforts will be between Maple Avenue and Ohio Street. That will also stretch from First St. over to twenty-fifth.

This event doesn't involve disposing of TVs. There will be another date for that October second.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Nice weather for the weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A cold front will provide a cooler day on Saturday with a mix of sunhine and clouds.

Image

Make a Difference: Josh Powers is a project leader for the saws handicap ramp team

Image

The Maui Stop n' Shop will open soon!

Image

Thousands expected Saturday for Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt

Image

Ivy Tech hosted the Cob and Cog high school student competition

Image

Terre Haute prepares for city wide clean up event

Image

Veterans honored in one local community with a a blue star memorial plaque

Image

Pushing out suicide awareness

Image

Gary Finney is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and predatory criminal sexual abuse

Image

A social media app may have saved a local school from a shooting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game