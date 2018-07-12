Terre Haute police chase leaves suspect hospitalized

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A police chase ended in a crash on Terre Haute's northside.

Scroll for more content...

It happened around 8:00 Tuesday night.

The chase started when police say they tried to stop a vehicle at a stop sign at 19th Street and 8th Avenue.

That is when police say the driver refused to stop.

At one point, the driver allegedly tried to ram a Terre Haute Police car.

The pursuit ended at Fort Harrison and Aberdeen after the suspect crashed into a concrete wall.

The suspect is still receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Once the suspect is released, the person will be booked into the Vigo County Jail on a number of charges, including resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.