Terre Haute police chase leaves suspect hospitalized

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A police chase ended in a crash on Terre Haute's northside.
It happened around 8:00 Tuesday night.
The chase started when police say they tried to stop a vehicle at a stop sign at 19th Street and 8th Avenue.
That is when police say the driver refused to stop.
At one point, the driver allegedly tried to ram a Terre Haute Police car.
The pursuit ended at Fort Harrison and Aberdeen after the suspect crashed into a concrete wall.
The suspect is still receiving treatment at a local hospital.
Once the suspect is released, the person will be booked into the Vigo County Jail on a number of charges, including resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
