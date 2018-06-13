Terre Haute plant announces plans to expand production

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At Tuesday night's Vigo County Council meeting, a Terre Haute plant announced their plans to expand.

Taghleef Industries is looking to expand production at its current facility.

The company requested a 10-year tax abatement at the meeting.

They were preliminarily approved, but it still has to be discussed at the next budget committee meeting.