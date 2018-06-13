TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At Tuesday night's Vigo County Council meeting, a Terre Haute plant announced their plans to expand.
Scroll for more content...
Taghleef Industries is looking to expand production at its current facility.
The company requested a 10-year tax abatement at the meeting.
They were preliminarily approved, but it still has to be discussed at the next budget committee meeting.
Related Content
- Terre Haute plant announces plans to expand production
- Terre Haute company announces plans to expand, adding new jobs
- Lee Company expanding in downtown Terre Haute
- Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Re-Opens Terre Haute Plant
- Volunteers plant trees for Terre Haute trail
- Terre Haute company one step closer to expanding
- Launch Terre Haute expands to work with students
- First wave of leaf pickup in Terre Haute announced
- Assistant Terre Haute Fire Chief announces run for State Representative
- More performers announced for 2018 Terre Haute Air Show