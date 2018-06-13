Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Terre Haute plant announces plans to expand production

At Tuesday night's Vigo County Council meeting, a Terre Haute plant announced their plans to expand.

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 10:13 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At Tuesday night's Vigo County Council meeting, a Terre Haute plant announced their plans to expand.

Scroll for more content...

Taghleef Industries is looking to expand production at its current facility.

The company requested a 10-year tax abatement at the meeting.

They were preliminarily approved, but it still has to be discussed at the next budget committee meeting.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
A cold front and then better weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It