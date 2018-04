TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute pastor will stand trial this fall for resisting arrest.

Scroll for more content...

Chris McKinney posted bond last week following his arrest.

According to Vigo County deputies, McKinney was arrested after he confronted an officer in a parking lot.

Deputies followed him home where they say things escalated.

McKinney was briefly hospitalized before being taken to jail.

A special prosecutor has been assigned to the case.