Terre Haute pastor charged with resisting law enforcement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County deputies have arrested a church pastor after he allegedly confronted an officer in a parking lot.
According to a deputy, Pastor Chris McKinney confronted him in a parking lot early Thursday morning.
When police followed McKinney to his home, the deputy said things escalated.
He was briefly hospitalized before being taken to jail.
McKinney is free on $500 bond.
He will be back in court on Wednesday to face a charge of resisting law enforcement.
A special prosecutor has been assigned to handle the case.