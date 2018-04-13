Terre Haute pastor charged with resisting law enforcement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County deputies have arrested a church pastor after he allegedly confronted an officer in a parking lot.

According to a deputy, Pastor Chris McKinney confronted him in a parking lot early Thursday morning.

When police followed McKinney to his home, the deputy said things escalated.

He was briefly hospitalized before being taken to jail.

McKinney is free on $500 bond.

He will be back in court on Wednesday to face a charge of resisting law enforcement.

A special prosecutor has been assigned to handle the case.