Terre Haute pastor charged with resisting law enforcement

Vigo County deputies have arrested a church pastor after he allegedly confronted an officer in a parking lot.

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 3:18 PM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 6:13 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County deputies have arrested a church pastor after he allegedly confronted an officer in a parking lot.

According to a deputy, Pastor Chris McKinney confronted him in a parking lot early Thursday morning.

When police followed McKinney to his home, the deputy said things escalated.

He was briefly hospitalized before being taken to jail. 

McKinney is free on $500 bond.

He will be back in court on Wednesday to face a charge of resisting law enforcement.

A special prosecutor has been assigned to handle the case.

