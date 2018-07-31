Clear

Terre Haute native writes book, sharing his journey in radio

The landscape has changed over the years. A man who played a part in local radio is sharing his journey.

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 7:01 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -Terre Haute has a lot of media history.

The landscape has changed over the years. A man who played a part in local radio is sharing his journey.

Dale Turner is the author of "Turner's Big Radio and Record Adventure."

He started working at WTHI Radio in the 1970's. He quickly became the first AM country morning DJ and Program Director.

Turner also spent 15 years with RCA Records, helping represent major names in country music.

He talks about all of his experience in-depth in his book.

“It’s been a wonderful blessing all these years to earn a living in music, either playing the music, or promoting the music,” said Turner. He told News 10 his time in the Wabash Valley was key to his career development.

You can get a copy of the book. Check out Turner's website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests