Terre Haute mom continues to honor her late son through kindness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute mother is continuing her efforts to spread kindness through good deeds.

Jayna Sullivan has been organizing give-back events in honor of her son, Garrett sands.

He died earlier this year after he was shot at a party.

Sullivan and the 'G-Team' picked up trash along US 41 earlier this month.

A second clean-up effort is set for Saturday morning.

If you can't make it, she is challenging you to collect trash in your neighborhood to make Terre Haute prettier.

The group will meet outside of Top Guns at 8:30 Saturday morning.