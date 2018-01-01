Clear

Terre Haute mom arrested after three-month-old died from severe dehydration

The investigation started on March 12th when police were called to Terre Haute Regional Hospital after staff reported the death of a three-month-old infant.

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 10:03 PM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 10:33 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An infant is dead and one person is behind bars.

Scroll for more content...

The investigation started on March 12th when police were called to Terre Haute Regional Hospital after staff reported the death of a three-month-old infant.

According to police, the infant was taken to the hospital by an ambulance from a home on Ijams Drive for breathing difficulty.

Police began questioning the infant's mother, 38-year-old Tabetha Smith.

While looking through medical records, investigators learned the infant required a feeding tube.

Earlier this week, police received the autopsy results on the child which said the cause of death for the three-month-old was severe dehydration.

On Friday, police arrested Smith.

She was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Windy with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It