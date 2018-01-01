Terre Haute mom arrested after three-month-old died from severe dehydration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An infant is dead and one person is behind bars.
The investigation started on March 12th when police were called to Terre Haute Regional Hospital after staff reported the death of a three-month-old infant.
According to police, the infant was taken to the hospital by an ambulance from a home on Ijams Drive for breathing difficulty.
Police began questioning the infant's mother, 38-year-old Tabetha Smith.
While looking through medical records, investigators learned the infant required a feeding tube.
Earlier this week, police received the autopsy results on the child which said the cause of death for the three-month-old was severe dehydration.
On Friday, police arrested Smith.
She was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.