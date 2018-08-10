Terre Haute man that faces attempted murder, criminal confinement, robbery, and battery charges approved for work release

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man facing attempted murder charges has been approved for the work release program.
Jon Marshall faces several charges including attempted murder, criminal confinement, robbery, and battery.
Court documents say Marshall and Derek Worthington entered a home on 6th Avenue in Terre Haute.
Police say they threatened to kill the victim, tied him up and took his oxygen tank, debit cards, and money.
Marshall saw a judge on Friday for a bond reduction hearing.
That hearing was postponed.
On Friday, the court was advised that Marshall was approved for the work release program.
He is awaiting approval for the in-house detention programs.
The state objected to the defendant's placement in any Vigo County Community Corrections Program.
Marshall remains in custody with his bond set at $150,000 with no 10 percent.
