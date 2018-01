TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 30 years for attempted murder and armed robbery.

Scroll for more content...

Brandon Segers will spend 20 of those years behind bars and 10 years on formal probation.

His charges were from a shooting on 7th and Hulman streets last January. Police believe the shooting was over stolen Xbox 360's.

The judge said in court on Wednesday that he never heard an apology from Segers and that stood out to him.