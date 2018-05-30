TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced on Tuesday morning.
Scroll for more content...
William Belew was originally facing a number of felonies, including arson, burglary, stalking, and intimidation.
After a plea agreement was accepted, all charges except for stalking were dropped.
A judge sentenced Belew to four years.
Three of those years will be with the Indiana Department of Corrections with one year of formal probation.
Belew also received a credit of 223 days against his sentence.
Related Content
- Terre Haute man sentenced after entering a guilty plea
- Guilty plea entered during trial; Terre Haute man set to be sentenced in Nov.
- Vincennes man enters guilty plea for murder
- Terre Haute man enters guilty plea to burglary and sexual battery
- Terre Haute man accused of sex crimes enters a guilty plea
- Gas station robbery suspect enters guilty plea
- Man accused of causing weekend standoff enters not guilty plea
- Terre Haute man accused of threatening couple at red light enters plea
- Terre Haute man sentenced for child molesting
- Terre Haute man sentenced for burglary