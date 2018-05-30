Terre Haute man sentenced after entering a guilty plea

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced on Tuesday morning.

William Belew was originally facing a number of felonies, including arson, burglary, stalking, and intimidation.

After a plea agreement was accepted, all charges except for stalking were dropped.

A judge sentenced Belew to four years.

Three of those years will be with the Indiana Department of Corrections with one year of formal probation.

Belew also received a credit of 223 days against his sentence.