Terre Haute man sentenced after entering a guilty plea

William Belew was originally facing a number of felonies, including arson, burglary, stalking, and intimidation. After a plea agreement was reached, all charges except for stalking were dropped.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 4:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced on Tuesday morning.

William Belew was originally facing a number of felonies, including arson, burglary, stalking, and intimidation.

After a plea agreement was accepted,  all charges except for stalking were dropped.

A judge sentenced Belew to four years.

Three of those years will be with the Indiana Department of Corrections with one year of formal probation.

Belew also received a credit of 223 days against his sentence.

