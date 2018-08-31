Terre Haute man found guilty in shooting incident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A jury has found a local man guilty in a shooting-incident in Terre Haute.
Officers arrested Jesse Smith in March of this year.
Police said Smith exchanged gunfire with another man near McDonald's on Lafayette Avenue.
Jurors found Smith guilty on three felony counts, and one misdemeanor count.
They include attempted aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.
A judge will sentence Smith on October 1st.
Police arrested also Roxanna Smith in this investigation.
She pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assisting a criminal.
A judge sentenced her to one year of home detention.
