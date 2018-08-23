Clear
Terre Haute man facing child pornography charges will be behind bars until a trial date

Federal Agents raided a home belonging to Charles Hill last week.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 4:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man arrested on child pornography charges will be behind bars until his trial date.

While there, they found images on his phone, laptop, and an external hard drive.

After his arrest, the government asked that Hill be in jail while he awaits a trial in his case.

He had a hearing set for Thursday to see if a judge would release him.

Hill waived that hearing.

His next hearing date hasn't been set.

