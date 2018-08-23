Terre Haute man facing child pornography charges will be behind bars until a trial date

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man arrested on child pornography charges will be behind bars until his trial date.
Federal Agents raided a home belonging to Charles Hill last week.
While there, they found images on his phone, laptop, and an external hard drive.
LINK | FBI RAIDS TERRE HAUTE HOME, FOUND CHILD PORNOGRAPHY AND CHILD-SIZED MANNEQUINS
After his arrest, the government asked that Hill be in jail while he awaits a trial in his case.
He had a hearing set for Thursday to see if a judge would release him.
Hill waived that hearing.
His next hearing date hasn't been set.
