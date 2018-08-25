Terre Haute man facing charges, accused of leading police on chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges after police said he led them on a chase.

Terre Haute Police said Terry Baugh Jr., 31, was arrested Saturday night. Online jail records showed he's facing charges, including Reckless Driving.

It happened around 7 Saturday night.

Police told News 10 an officer tried to stop Baugh Jr. That's when police said he took off, ending up in the 1500 block of Chase Street.

Officials said K9s tracked Baugh Jr. at a home. He came out and was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail.

According to online records, Baugh Jr. has since been released. He is due in court on Monday.