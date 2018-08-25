Clear

Terre Haute man facing charges, accused of leading police on chase

It happened around 7 Saturday night.

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 10:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges after police said he led them on a chase.

Terre Haute Police said Terry Baugh Jr., 31, was arrested Saturday night. Online jail records showed he's facing charges, including Reckless Driving.

It happened around 7 Saturday night.

Police told News 10 an officer tried to stop Baugh Jr. That's when police said he took off, ending up in the 1500 block of Chase Street.

Officials said K9s tracked Baugh Jr. at a home. He came out and was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail.

According to online records, Baugh Jr. has since been released. He is due in court on Monday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Major warm up underway.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out