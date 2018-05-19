Clear

Terre Haute man faces charges after a witness said they saw him shoot at police

A Terre Haute man faces multiple charges after running from police and then shooting toward them.

Posted: May. 18, 2018 7:17 PM
Updated: May. 18, 2018 7:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man faces multiple charges after allegedly running from police and then shooting toward them.

We first told you earlier this week that police were investigating a report of a shot fired during a police pursuit.

That happened Wednesday evening.

Police say they tried to pull over a vehicle being driven by Gavin Ighile.

That is when officers say he got out of his car and ran.

Police say a short chase started.

A witness said a shot was fired toward a police officer.

Police were quickly able to grab Ighile.

He has been charged with dealing cocaine and heroin, possession of a gun by a serious violent felon, and resisting law enforcement.

