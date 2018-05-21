Terre Haute man enters guilty plea to burglary and sexual battery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has taken a plea agreement after allegation he forced himself onto women.

Scroll for more content...

David Tennis pleaded guilty to burglary, as well as five counts of sexual battery.

He was arrested in December of 2016 after he was accused of forcing himself on a woman at Anthony's Square.

In exchange for the guilty plea, the state dropped 19 other charges against him.

The agreement caps his prison sentence at 16 years.

Sentencing will take place on July, 19th.