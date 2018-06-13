Terre Haute man dies in Montgomery County construction accident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is dead after a road construction accident.

On Tuesday morning, a 49-year-old employee from ICC was killed after a large steel beam fell from a support post and struck him.

It happened in Montgomery County, on Interstate 74.

Other employees on the site started rescue efforts, but they were not successful.

Foul play, drugs, or alcohol are not believed to be factors.

The victim's name is not yet being released.

INDOT and OSHA were contacted.

ICC is a company contracted through the Indiana Department of Transportation.