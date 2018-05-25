Clear

Terre Haute man dies in Edgar County motorcycle accident

A Terre Haute man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Paris, Illinois.

Posted: May. 25, 2018 6:33 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Paris, Illinois.

It happened Thursday night on Lower Terre Haute Road.

According to the Edgar County Coroner, 60-year-old Donald Scott, Jr. was killed when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer.

