Terre Haute man dies in Edgar County motorcycle accident

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Paris, Illinois.
It happened Thursday night on Lower Terre Haute Road.
According to the Edgar County Coroner, 60-year-old Donald Scott, Jr. was killed when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer.
