Terre Haute man convicted of rape hears his sentence

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man convicted of rape had learned his fate.
Harry Custer was sentenced to 60 years in prison.
According to testimony at his trial, Custer raped someone and knife-point.
The victim said she was looking for her dog when Custer grabbed her from behind.
In late March, a jury found Custer guilty on all seven charges against him.
Those charges include rape, strangulation, and criminal confinement.
Custer was also found guilty of being a habitual offender, which played a role in his sentencing.
