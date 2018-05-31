Terre Haute man convicted of rape hears his sentence

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man convicted of rape had learned his fate.

Harry Custer was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

According to testimony at his trial, Custer raped someone and knife-point.

The victim said she was looking for her dog when Custer grabbed her from behind.

In late March, a jury found Custer guilty on all seven charges against him.

Those charges include rape, strangulation, and criminal confinement.

Custer was also found guilty of being a habitual offender, which played a role in his sentencing.