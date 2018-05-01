Terre Haute man charged with two counts of rape, asks judge why he was charged with no DNA evidence

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges after being accused raping a woman at knifepoint.

Vigo County prosecutors charged Joshua Johnson with seven charges, including two of rape.

A woman said Johnson raped her at her home on April 24th.

In court on Tuesday, Johnson asked the judge why he was charged without DNA evidence.

The judge told him that is a question to ask his court-appointed attorney.

The judge will set trial dates for Johnson on Thursday.