Terre Haute man charged after police say he stole a vehicle and broke into store

A Terre Haute man is behind bars after police say he stole a vehicle and broke into a south side business.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2017 5:13 PM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2017 5:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is behind bars after police say he stole a vehicle and broke into a south side business.

This case started on December 19th.

That is when police were called to a gun shop on Springhill Drive for an attempted break-in.

Police were able to track the van the suspect left in and eventually found 37-year-old Aaron Moore.

The van was reported missing on December 7th.

Items located in the van and been reported stolen from an electronics store on U.S. 41.

Moore is facing charges of burglary, theft, and auto theft.

