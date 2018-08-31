TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is in jail after police said he led them on a chase.
It happened on Friday around 6:00.
Police arrested Thomas Mason.
According to officials, the incident started when a police officer tried to pull him over near North 23rd and Wilson Streets in Terre Haute.
The chase continued east, leading officers into the county.
Police say Mason crashed into a ditch near Davis Avenue and Crow Streets in eastern Vigo County.
Over the course of the chase, a Terre Haute Police unit ran off the road.
Mason faces multiple charges, including auto theft, criminal recklessness, and resisting law enforcement
Related Content
- Terre Haute man behind bars after police say he led them on a chase
- Terre Haute police chase leaves suspect hospitalized
- Busted: Terre Haute man featured on Crime Stoppers behind bars
- Two arrested after fight outside Terre Haute sports bar
- Avenue gunshots land Terre Haute woman behind bars
- Terre Haute man facing charges, accused of leading police on chase
- Police say the driver of a stolen car from Chicago led them on a chase on 41, ending in Terre Haute
- Gunshot fired during a short chase in Terre Haute
- Wanted man caught after police say he led them on a chase
- Terre Haute man behind bars, accused of impersonating an officer and stealing guns