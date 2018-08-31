Clear
Terre Haute man behind bars after police say he led them on a chase

According to officials, the incident started when a police officer tried to pull him over near North 23rd and Wilson Streets in Terre Haute.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 10:05 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is in jail after police said he led them on a chase.

It happened on Friday around 6:00.

Police arrested Thomas Mason.

According to officials, the incident started when a police officer tried to pull him over near North 23rd and Wilson Streets in Terre Haute.

The chase continued east, leading officers into the county.

Police say Mason crashed into a ditch near Davis Avenue and Crow Streets in eastern Vigo County.

Over the course of the chase, a Terre Haute Police unit ran off the road.

Mason faces multiple charges, including auto theft, criminal recklessness, and resisting law enforcement

